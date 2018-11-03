Viral ‘Pokemon’ Meme Reveals Startling Fact About Onix

There are so many different Pokemon, and it can often seem like a major undertaking to learn everything there is to know about them. The series is full of facts that fans are still getting used to after all this time.

Thanks to artist @everydaylouie on Twitter, one hilarious fact about Onix has gone viral and made Pokemon fans take notice.

The Pokedex in the Pokemon series is known for its elaborate descriptions of the series’ monsters, and in Pokemon Emerald the description for Onix reads “There is a magnet in its brain that prevents an Onix from losing direction while tunneling. As it grows older, its body becomes steadily rounder and smoother.” @everydaylouie hilariously interpreted this fact with a piece of art depicting what it an older Onix would look like and the results are stunning.

Imagining an incredibly smooth Onix at Age 85, the older Onix is amusingly much rounder and smoother as the description suggests. It’s a much different look from the opposing standard form of the Onix, and now fans want an older Onix for themselves. Rock type Pokemon often aren’t seen as “cute” as their more cuddly counterparts, so this art is the perfect way to get fans warmed up to the idea of owing their own giant rock snake. Hard to argue against its smooth and cute demeanor.

