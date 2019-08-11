Viral Photo Proves How Popular Mewtwo Was in High School

When it comes to Pokemon, the franchise has some valuable lessons to teach fans. From the anime to video games, Pokemon has helped bring up an entire generation, and fans are still learning from its wisest heroes. And thanks to a viral post, fans know Mewtwo is out there sharing his favorite lesson with kids.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as extremebs posted a photo from their old high school photos. The fan said the pictures were taken a few years ago, and one wall got a close-up after being painted with a quote voted on by the user’s senior class.

And the quote? Well, it will be a familiar one to fans of Pokemon.

As you can see above, the senior class to chose to have Mewtwo’s iconic line from the end of Pokemon: The First Movie. After Mewtwo has his battle with Mew and sees how far Ash Ketchum will go to save his friends, the Pokemon has a change of heart.

“I see now that the circumstances of one’s birth are irrelevant; It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are,” Mewtwo said, leaving behind his fanatical views of artificially engineered greatness. As such, the fan’s senior class chose to honor the wise words with a mural, and fans online are loving the message.

Of course, others have taken to social media to share other big lessons from Pokemon. In the very same film, Meowth drops some wisdom with a line of his own.

“Maybe is we started looking at what’s the same instead of always looking at what’s different… well, who knows?”

Now, it is just a matter of time before high schools and yearbooks are littered with Pokemon life lessons, and lifelong trainers could not be more on board with the trend.

So, which Pokemon quote would you use in your yearbook? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!