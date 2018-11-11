‘Pokemon’ Movie Manga Tie-In Announced

Pokemon fans often like to experience the series through the manga because of its different takes on Ash and Pikachu’s anime adventures, and soon fans will be able to experience the series from the very beginning again.

Tying into 2017’s Pokemon film, I Choose You, Viz Media will be bringing a new manga story depicting another take on Ash’s first days as a team. You can check out the first look at it below.

With a story and art by Ryo Takamisaki, the manga adapts the story seen in I Choose You, which reboots the original series. Instead of just venturing through Kanto, Ash and Pikachu eventually deal with Pokemon of outside regions sooner than fans expected. Eventually leading to an all-out battle with the Legendary Ho-Oh, it was a much different view of Ash’s origins as a Pokemon Trainer.

Releasing December 11 for $14.99 USD, Viz Media officially describes the Pokemon: I Choose You manga as such:

“When Ash Ketchum oversleeps on his 10th birthday, he ends up with a stubborn Pikachu instead of the first partner Pokemon he wanted! But after a rocky start, Ash and Pikachu become close friends and true partners—and when they catch a rare glimpse of the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh in flight, they make plans to seek it out together. Trainers Verity and Sorrel join Ash on his journey, and along the way, they meet the mysterious Mythical Pokemon Marshadow. When they near their goal, an arrogant Trainer named Cross stands in their way. Can Ash and Pikachu defeat him and reach Ho-Oh as they promised, or will their journey end here?”

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon’s 20th anniversary. Directed by Shoji Yonemura, it was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently streaming for free over on Nintendo’s official Pokemon website.

The film was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back. But the biggest moment that got fans’ attention was Pikachu speaking English for the first time