Pokemon Fans Weigh In on Series’ Latest Anime

Pokemon’s newest episode of their latest season hasn’t just given us a better idea of what Ash Ketchum‘s future entails, but also gives us a better look into his past. With Ash’s pre-trainer days being explored, we get more thorough insight into both his life and that of the pre-evolved Pikachu, living his days in the wild as the smaller version of itself: Pichu. With the episode ending with viewers returning to the present, revisiting the initial meeting between Pikachu and Ash, the future seems bright as Ketchum begins his journey as a Pokemon League Champion!

Now, with the first episode “in the bag”, fans are letting their thoughts known about the opening installment of the new Pocket Monster anime series! Did fans accept the brand new adventures of Ash and his friend Gou or do they miss the days of Sun and Moon? Judge for yourselves!

Those End Credits Tho

bless the animators of the new pokemon anime op for this pic.twitter.com/etNaOpQHQf — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 17, 2019

This Is Going To Be A Fantastic Three Years

This is gonna be a fantastic 3 years for the Pokémon anime! pic.twitter.com/R7RHTSh2OO — ⚔️TASOfficial🛡 (@_TASOfficial_) November 18, 2019

I Cried So Much

Guys. The first episode of the new Pokémon anime is Pikachu’s backstory. Y’ALL NOT READY FOR THIS I CRIED SO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/9jv6RpmQGJ — KaiTheFishGuy (@FishGuyKai) November 17, 2019

Definitely Will Be One Of The Best Seasons

I watched the first episode of the new Pokemon anime.

It’s great!

The animation, the art, and the premise are all awesome!

Definitely gonna be one of the best seasons.

I just hope it doesn’t focus on Scorbunny like how they did in X/Y and SM with Greninja and Incineroar — Bulbasaur Propaganda – Still Sorry for Everything (@BulbaGanda) November 18, 2019

Can We Talk About The Opening?

Can we talk about of how good is this opening of the new Pokemon anime?



The song was made by After the Rain (Soraru×Mafumafu), and I love the visuals and the song.



10/10 ✨

A song made by a big Pokemon fans, and it was made with love.

Love it so much. pic.twitter.com/7QNbxoJA4j — ユナナコ「ヤン」 (@yunanako_kty) November 18, 2019

Too Precious

I just watched the first Episode of the new Pokemon Anime. This shit was was to cute. I was about to cry. pic.twitter.com/YggHTaTx35 — SSBM_Magerquark (@ssbm_md) November 20, 2019

Lookin’ Good

What A First Episode

Oh my god the new Pokemon anime is so good what a first episode pic.twitter.com/BCwewcnzz3 — Mark (@dragonballdad) November 18, 2019

Stop Being Cute Pls

Heart Is So Full