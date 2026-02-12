Inuyasha Creator’s New Anime Reveals Major Update

Inuyasha has become one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, as the Isekai was one of the first to hit the screen. Years ago, the story of the titular demon and Kagome was announced to receive a sequel in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, though this series also reached its inevitable conclusion. Luckily, series creator Rumiko Takahashi isn’t quite finished with the anime world yet, as her latest manga series is making its way to the small screen. A new supernatural series is making its way to anime fans this spring, and Mao’s story has shared some major updates in preparation.

In 2019, Takahashi revealed her brand new manga series titled Mao, focusing on the titular character who fights against spirits rather than the demons that threatened Inuyasha. Set to be brought to life by the same studio as Inuyasha, Sunrise, the supernatural series has shared a new poster, along with details regarding the show’s opening theme. The song “HEATLOUD” from musical act Kis-My-Ft2 will act as the introduction to the anime adaptation’s episodes. Luckily, this isn’t the first time that the boy band has made its way into the anime world, previously having worked on the Doraemon franchise and Cardfight!! Vanguard. You can check out the new poster below.

The Story of Mao

With Kis-My-Ft2 confirmed to join this anime adaptation, singer Toshiya Miyata commented on the inclusion of the boy, “I’ve been chosen to perform the opening theme for the TV anime “MAO.” I’ve loved Rumiko Takahashi’s work since I was a child, so I’m truly honoured. A few years ago, I read the entire “MAO” manga in one go and thought the story was fascinating! The battle scenes were so cool! I’m excited to see how beautiful, gorgeous, and eerie the anime will be. I hope Kis-My-Ft2’s music will make the series even more wonderful!”

If you haven’t heard of Inuyasha’s spiritual successor before, here’s an official breakdown from Viz Media regarding the tale of Mao, “Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao’s investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao’s life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!”

As for Inuyasha’s future, no word has been revealed on a potential continuation of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon following the series finale. However, many didn’t see an Inuyasha sequel coming, considering it was revealed quite some time following the conclusion of its predecessor.

