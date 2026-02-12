Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is All Set For Its Finale, So Here’s What You Need to Know

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga that takes place 68 years after the Culling Game. Although the story follows new characters, it also sheds light on the fate of the original characters, including Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is being illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki and is already being praised not just for the story, but also for the spectacular art. The series was introduced as a short sequel expected to run for six months and release no more than three volumes. Just like the parent story, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is also being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and made one of the most successful debuts in Jump’s history.

The first volume was released on January 5th, 2026, in Japan and sold over 266k copies in the same month. It ranked sixth on the list of best-selling manga of the month despite not having an international release yet. It’s been over five months since the manga’s debut, so the finale is right around the corner. Modulo has long since entered its final phase, setting up the conclusion of the story.

So far, the manga hasn’t confirmed a release date for the finale, but it’s expected to end in March. If the author decides to extend the story beyond his initial plan, it might continue for at least a couple of weeks more. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has already released 21 chapters, all of which are available to read on the official Manga Plus app. The manga has major plans before the finale, since it’s just been confirmed that Iwasaki will draw new color pages for three consecutive weeks.

Not only that, but there’s also a slight possibility that the series will soon be getting the lead color page this month. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series, including anime and manga news. Furthermore, the second volume will be released on March 4th, 2026, and is expected to include nine chapters, unlike the first volume, which only had seven.

What to Expect From the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Finale

The manga already entered its final phase in December last year when the major fights between the sorcerers and the Simurians began. Since the negotiations fell through, Dabura challenged the sorcerers to a duel, and Yuka Okkotsu volunteered to be Earth’s representative. Although Jujutsu society wanted Yuji Itadori to lend his support, the legendary sorcerer was impossible to track down.

Meanwhile, in order to save his sister Yuka, who was ready to sacrifice herself, Tsurugi challenged Maru, hoping to drive his friend off the planet. In the latest Chapter 21, the battle between Tsurugi and Maru came to a tragic conclusion, but Yuka is still in danger. Furthermore, Yuji Itadori also made his appearance, showing how his powers have grown exponentially over the decades.

While Yuji has no plans of interfering with the battle or taking any side, he joins hands with Maru in hopes of ending the brutal cycle of curses. Maru has everything he needs to carry out his plans, and it’s impossible to achieve his goal without the help of Yuji and Mahito. If the plan succeeds, Modulo might be the final sequel of the franchise, since there won’t be any curses left for the characters to fight against. Furthermore, the manga might reveal Yuji’s fate, who is unable to age after his fight against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Shaping Up to Be a Better Finale Than The Original

Curses have existed in the world, primarily in Japan, for over a thousand years and have caused unimaginable pain and suffering. Although a handful of humans possess the power to fight these curses, most of them aren’t strong enough to defeat every single enemy they come across. Sorcerers such as Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu are rare, and even they aren’t invincible despite all their powers.

The main story ended after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku, but the world never truly knew peace. Even though no major threat appeared before the Simurians, the sorcerers still had to fight against curses. Japan has always had the problem of thousands of innocent civilians being attacked or killed by curses, which continues to this day. As long as curses exist, these events will keep happening, and more powerful curses, such as Mahito, Jogo, and Dagon, will continue to appear.

This is why Yuki Tsukumo, a special grade sorcerer, tried to find a way to break the cycle, but she died before she could realize her dream. She wrote crucial information about her research in her diary, which ended up in Yuji’s hands. Decades after her death, Yuki’s dream can finally be realized, even though she is no longer around to see a peaceful world.

