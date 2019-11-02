New Pokemon Anime Shares First Look at New Ash Design in Action

The latest trailer for Pokemon has presented our protagonist in a brand new style, not just with his overall design, but with his status as a Pokemon League Champion. Having finally taken home a victory following the Alola League Tournament, Ash is leaving the series of Pokemon: Sun and Moon behind him to step into a brand new anime with a new art style. Recently, the upcoming series has dropped a new trailer that shows just how Ketchum will be travelling the world with his new companion, Gou, as they encounter pocket monsters of all shapes and sizes, both old and new.

Recently, we here at Comicbook.com shared the newest trailer for the upcoming Pokemon revival series, which gives Poke-fans all over the world to not just be introduced to new pocket monsters like Scorbunny, but also gives us our first sneak peek at some of the re-designs for characters we’ve come to know and love, like our old pal Ash Ketchum:

Ash’s design is somewhat of an “in-between” style that lands somewhere in the middle of his original Pokemon design and the one that we saw in Pokemon: Sun and Moon. The eternally young trainer still hasn’t aged a day, and if anything, looks young then his initial appearance in the first episode of the long running franchise.

One major question that fans have had with regards to the newest series is whether or not it will be acting as a “soft reboot” to the franchise. With the first episode titled “The Birth of Pikachu”, it seems as if the upcoming installments will focus on the early days of Ash’s right hand Pokemon. Whether or not the events will be told differently than the original first episode of the series is up in the air, though the trailer does make one believe that will be the case. We’ll have to wait until the debut of this new series to see if the franchise will receive a slightly modified reboot when it comes to the overall story.

What do you think of Ash Ketchum's new design in the upcoming series? Is there anything you'd like to see changed from the newest interpretation of our favorite Pokemon trainer?

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. Additional confirmed cast members include Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth. There’s still no word on how many characters from the older series will be making an appearance in the new one, but at least the entire Pokemon catalog has opened as Ash and Gou will be exploring every past region in the franchise.