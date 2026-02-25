Netflix’s Best Fantasy Show of 2023 Returns in Two Weeks (Binge It Now)

Netflix’s best fantasy show of 2023 returns with a new season on March 10, 2026, and now is the perfect time to watch this 8-episode fantasy series before it comes back. Season 2 of this acclaimed series stems from a source that is one of the most popular pieces of entertainment media, competing in the comics section with Superman and Batman, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it becomes the best-selling comic worldwide in the coming years. The subject in question is the most popular shonen manga and one of the most popular anime series: Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Oda’s One Piece has been in serialization since 1997 and is nearing its three-decade journey. While fans in the West have embraced manga and anime as major entertainment mediums, live-action adaptations have always been controversial, as past projects have often faltered. So when One Piece’s live-action adaptation was first announced, fans were skeptical, but when it was finally released in August 2023, it shattered expectations. For those who have always heard about the franchise but never dared to explore it, the live-action series is a perfect entry point, especially now, with Season 2 arriving in less than two weeks as of this writing.

The first season of Netflix’s One Piece has a total of eight episodes that adapt the first major arc from the source material. The season lays out exactly what the fantasy world of One Piece is about. You will find a world filled with pirates venturing on an adventure to seek the acclaimed treasure, the “One Piece,” left behind by the King of the Pirates. The journey is enhanced by how the story, through the focus on one pirate crew, gradually unveils the mysteries of the world, where conflicts arise among pirates and the World Government as they do their best to stop them.

However, the main appeal of this adventure is how the action is elevated by characters possessing supernatural abilities from fruits known as Devil Fruits. These fruits grant unique powers, such as turning your entire body into rubber, as seen with the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, but in return, the user loses the ability to swim. In the first eight episodes, you will see the vast world of One Piece explored as Luffy recruits new pirates into his crew, with each character’s complications making the journey emotional as well.

At the end of the day, the sense of adventure and freedom is what these first eight episodes deliver, with action and emotional elements elevating the experience. There are reasons to laugh, cry, get hyped, and be taken aback by the depth this fantasy series provides. It is guaranteed that the first season of One Piece is one of the best fantasy series of the past few years, and with a second season aiming to be better in every element, featuring an even bigger cast with popular actors such as David Dastmalchian and Joe Manganiello, there is no reason not to watch this fantasy show now and prepare for One Piece Season 2 on March 10.

