Acclaimed Series’ Creator Unveils New Look At The Most Underrated Character Ahead of Anime’s Return

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Yona of the Dawn manga! The beloved manga, Yona of the Dawn, by Kusanagi Mizuho, reached its conclusion in December 2025, but the anime still has a lot of story left to adapt. After making fans wait for over a decade, the anime confirmed its return but has yet to share any updates regarding its release date. Furthermore, the manga returned this month with new side stories, which will be compiled in the final Volume 48. The manga reached a bittersweet conclusion after 16 years of serialization, leaving major questions about the characters’ lives after the main story’s ending. Yona is going to take her rightful place as the ruler of the Kouka Kingdom, while Hak and Yoon will stay with her. However, the four Dragon Warriors leave Hiryuu Castle for separate reasons as they promise to reunite once again.

2026 is going to be an exciting year for Yona of the Dawn fans as we expect updates on the anime sequel as well as new volume releases. Amid all the exciting updates on the franchise, the manga creator celebrated an underrated character’s birthday this month. Algira has yet to make an appearance in the anime, so he isn’t nearly as popular as other characters. Considering his love for cats, the creator decided that his birthday would be on February 22nd, 2026, which is Japanese Cat Day. On her official X handle, Mizuho shared a gorgeous illustration of the character to celebrate his special day.

Who Is Algira in Yona of the Dawn?

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

Algira is one of the greatest warriors of the Xing Kingdom, famous for being a member of the Five Stars. Xing is a neighboring country of the Kouka Kingdom, where Yona and her group travel when the country is in turmoil. The Xing Kingdom was divided into two factions over which of the two princesses would succeed to the throne. Algira was affiliated with the younger princess, Tao, who sought peace with the Kouka Kingdom instead of Kouren, who wanted to wage another war.

Before King Il’s reign, the Kouka Kingdom was responsible for several atrocities within the Xing Kingdom, and the scars of the past have yet to fade. However, Algira knew that waging another war would cause more tragedies, and he wasn’t on board with the idea. Before Yona’s group traveled to Xing, he approached them to have a closer look at Ao. Overwhelmed by the cuteness of the little squirrel, he befriends the group before his truth comes to light.

Considering that the character made his appearance in Chapter 127, it’s highly unlikely he will make his anime debut in Season 2. The anime has a lot of story left to adapt since it hasn’t even commenced Yona’s real journey after she gathered all the Dragon Warriors in one place. She will continue to meet more people along the way, with Algira being one of them and having a profound impact on their lives.

