Netflix Is Bringing Its Biggest Series to Theaters for Season 2 Premiere

Netflix is coming back to theaters with a major event screening, and fans of one live-action anime series are going to want to really go all out for its Season 2 premiere. Netflix kicked off a new kind of relationship with theaters as with the final episode of Stranger Things last year, fans were able to check out the premiere of the grand finale on the big screen. With that event being such a success, Netflix is heading back to theaters once more for the world premiere of a new season rather than the finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece is going to be making its return to Netflix on March 10th with its highly anticipated second season, and Netflix has announced that fans will actually be able to see the first two episodes in theaters as part of a new screening event. Coming to theaters on March 10th and debuting in various locations at 6PM local time, One Piece: Into the Grand Line is really coming back in a huge way. Check out the announcement below, and follow through to its website here to find out when tickets go on sale.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Premiere Is Coming to Theaters on March 10th

We’re hitting the BIG screen, Straw Hats! See you there.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE in theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/s1VlOYDeIc — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) February 24, 2026

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix on March 10th, but fans will be able to attend this special screening on the day of to see the first two episodes in theaters. For those fans who aren’t able to get into the screening, the new season will be releasing all eight episodes of its run at once. Picking up right from where the first season left off, Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats will be leaving their homes behind and fully diving into the mysterious Grand Line.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that this second season of the live-action series will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs of the original series. This means fans are about to meet a whole new world of potential allies and foes that Luffy and the others will come across as they venture into the Grand Line, and it’s all setting up for something much bigger to come in the now confirmed third season in the works.

What’s Next for One Piece on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

One of the most exciting aspects of One Piece: Into the Grand Line is that Netflix has not only confirmed a third season, but it has already started production on those new episodes. Oda also confirmed that the third season will be capping off the Alabasta saga of the series, and fans will see the first steps of that major arc with the second season. That’s another key reason that fans are going to need to keep an eye out for what’s going to go down this March.

New faces we’ll see in One Piece: Into the Grand Line are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0. These actors in particular have been announced for extended roles in the third season too, so we’ll have to see how they factor into the new episodes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!