Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At The Best Girl Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

2025 was by far the biggest year for Demon Slayer as the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by grossing over a 100 billion yen worldwide. As the highest-grossing anime film in history, far surpassing the record of the Mugen Train film, Demon Slayer was in the spotlight for several months last year. Although the Infinity Castle film hit Japanese theaters in July 2025 before making its international debut in September, there’s still no update on the second installment. Not only that, but the film is still holding screenings, pushing the streaming date even further back. However, as fans await the upcoming films, the official website of the anime shares a gorgeous new look at Shinobu Kocho, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

February 24th is her birthday, and to commemorate this special day, the visual features an adorable chibi-style look at the Insect Hashira as she wears a light-colored outfit and holds a bouquet of flowers. The color arrangement in the background is primarily purple, which is similar to her character design. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting a new range of merchandise based on the new visual, which is available on the official website of the studio’s webshop.

Shinobu Had a Crucial Role in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Shinobu was introduced in the first season of the anime, and she made it clear why she stands out among the rest of the characters. While she is unable to cut off a demon’s head with her sword, she excels in crafting poisons that can take down her enemies in an instant. However, although she has no problem dealing with powerful demons, the Upper Moons are on a whole other level.

They have directly consumed Muzan Kibutsuji’s blood and share the demon progenitor’s powers, which practically makes them untouchable. During the Infinity Castle Arc, she encounters Doma, the Upper Rank Two, who killed her sister Kanae a few years ago. Shinobu has already mentioned how her family, including her sister, died because of demons, and the film finally unveils her past. The story reveals the overwhelming sadness and rage she feels after losing almost everything important in her life. Although she was fast enough to confuse Doma, her poisons had no effect on the demon.

The demon easily managed to overpower her and consume her right in front of Kanao. While Shinobu’s death is tragic, her final message to Kanao confirms she always had another plan in store for her. Her fight against Doma is one of the best moments in the series, but it’s not over until the demon is dead. The upcoming Part 2 of the Infinity Castle trilogy will reveal what message she gave to Kanao and the crucial role she plays in the arc. The animation studio hasn’t revealed anything about the second film, so it’s evident that the anime won’t be returning this year.

