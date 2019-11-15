New Pokemon Stamps Will Let You Legally Sign All the Papers

The human and pocket monster characters of the wildly popular franchise that is Pokemon are one of the main draws of the long running series. Though much like Batman’s Gotham City or Spider-Man’s New York, each region that Ash and the trainers visit within this monster catching world bring something new to the table. Whether it be a new terrain or hundreds of new pocket monsters to be caught, it’s clear that Pokemon has a lot of different moving pieces when it comes to increasing its popularity over time. With a ton of merchandise to its name, the long running franchise has decided to encroach on Phoenix Wright’s territory with some legally binding, custom made seals!

The Twitter Account for the Japan Embassy in Canada decided to share details for these stamps that take a number of Pokemon from the third generation of the franchise, and transforms them into tools that can assist both attorneys and those involved in the legal world in bringing some pocket monster flair to the proceedings:

135 @Pokemon characters could be part of your personal #seal (hanko or inkan) in #Japan. What would your personal seal be?https://t.co/QG8lIlrEtH — Japan Embassy Canada (@JapaninCanada) November 7, 2019

The Hoenn region was brought into the world via the games released on the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, Pokemon: Ruby and Pokemon: Sapphire. Introduced after the Johto and Kanto regions, Hoenn brought some unique starters to the Poke-verse with the likes of Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. Following the usual standard of the franchise with Pokemon that are fire, water, and plant types, the island environment was based on a real life Japanese island of Kyushu.

What’s really amazing about these stamps is that there are 135 of them available, covering the Pokemon that made appearances in Ruby and Sapphire. With Pokemon: Sword and Shield having just dropped for the Nintendo Switch, perhaps we’ll hit a time where each of these pocket monsters get stamps of their own.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

Via SoraNews24