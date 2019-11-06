Pokemon Announces New Sword and Shield Manga

With a brand new anime series, and Nintendo Switch game, giving us new looks into the world of Pokemon, the top money making franchise in the world isn’t pumping the brakes any time soon as a new manga that follows the characters presented in the Galar region will arrive in the form of Pokemon: Sword and Shield. While the manga acts as the fifteenth part of the Pokemon manga series, it promises to give fans a brand new look into some of the new pocket monsters that are sure to make an impression on fans whether they are experienced through the manga, anime, and/or video game!

Twitter User Satoshi_Swallot shared the first promotional image for the upcoming manga series which will follow the brand new characters as they traverse this unseen region, Galar, attempting to discover even more Pokemon to add to the ever expanding Pokedex that so many have witnessed.

The new manga will begin in January 2020, following the end of the current Pokemon manga series in Sun and Moon, which followed a pair of trainers as they attempted to make a perilous journey while simultaneously combating the nefarious machinations of Team Skull.

Will you be picking up this new Pokemon manga arriving early next year?

The official description for the Pokemon: Sword and Shield Nintendo Switch video game reads as such:

“Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battle in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon. “

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are set to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the titles, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of them by clicking right here.