Viral ‘Pokemon’ Meme Has Fans Guessing “Pokemon or Medicine?”

With eight generations of the Pokemon games, and over 800 of the titular monsters in total, it can be pretty hard to keep track of every single one of them unless you are a dedicated fan of the series. It can often be even tougher as the franchise’s naming schemes have only gotten more elaborate over the series’ tenure. And with how the same kind of elaborate naming scheme can apply to medicine, fans sometimes can’t tell the difference.

One Pokemon meme has gone viral as a hilarious exercise has fans guessing whether a name is referring to a Pokemon or a prescription medication. You can check it out below.

This is so fucking funny pic.twitter.com/5jSPzWmafY — 𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓉𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓈. (@Cuntnii) April 4, 2019

As shared by @Cuntnii on Twitter, there’s an exercise in which students have to guess where a name references to a medication or a hilarious Pokemon name. It proposes that a truck carrying Pokemon has crashed with a truck on a way to a pharmacy. Now that the cargo has been mixed up, the student in question has to organize them in the right place by figuring out which name refers to a Pokemon and which refers to a medication.

Pokemon names such as Celebi, Lapras, Ledian, and Quilava are hilariously mixed in with medication names like Celebrex, Crestor, and Vinblastine. Though these are definitely the names of prescription medications, it honestly would not be too far off to see these names applied to future Pokemon in the upcoming generation of games. Vineblastine definitely sounds like it belongs in a grass evolutionary chain.

