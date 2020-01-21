Pikachu Gets Super Swole in This Viral Pokemon Bust

When you think of Pikachu, a few good highlights should come to mind. The adorable starter evokes the feeling of love and nostalgia for many. Pokemon fans new and old are unable to resist the cutie’s charm, but one fan is certainly testing the idea. After all, they found one of the strangest Pikachu models out there and decided to make their own super-swole monster.

Over on Reddit, fans got a glimpse at Pikachu when the user cloudycucumber posted a photo of their model. It turns out the Pokemon fan found a 3D Printer plan for a very thick Pikachu, and they decided to make one of their own.

As you can see down below, Super Swole Pikachu is in another league. In fact, not even Ash Ketchum would enter a league this intense. From top to bottom, Pikachu is ripped in this statue, and fans cannot help but admire this viral monstrosity.

After all, how often do you see Pikachu flexing guns that could rival the Terminator? It doesn’t happen most of the time, but the figure doesn’t stop there. Pikachu is perhaps the most defined bodybuilder ever thanks to this statue, but his adorable head has not changed a bit. The round face hasn’t lost an inch of baby fat, but the same cannot be said for Pikachu’s tummy. So if you ever wanted to meet Big Pikachu’s antithesis, well – here you go.

If you want to check out the instructions for making this Pokemon statue on your own, you can find the instructions here. User cyanyee on Thingiverse made the sculpt late last year, and we can already tell you this figure definitely justifies the cost of a 3D printer.

