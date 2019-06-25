Pokemon Fans Are Making Horrifying Mashups With The PokeFusion Challenge

The Pokemon franchise will soon see a new entry with Pokemon Sword and Shield coming to Nintendo Switch, and while it will be introducing fans to all new sorts of Pokemon there’s a good chance that it won’t include some of the monstrosities sprouted by the #PokeFusion challenge on Twitter.

Jumping off of the random PokeFusion generator (which you can find at the link here), fans have been filling Twitter with all sorts of hilarious, frightening, and overall befuddling fusions of fan-favorite Pokemon.

The PokeFusion generator sprouts a “fusion” between two Pokemon and random as it hilariously mashes up the sprites together into a new creation. This has sparked some great fan-art too as the trend has taken off on Twitter, and it’s the perfect way for fans to celebrate the franchise some more as they wait for the next generation of Pokemon games.

The Pokemon series has introduced all sorts of new mechanics over the years, but there has yet to be one that fuses two of them together like this. But considering the…unfortunate result of many of the random combinations it’s likely fans won’t see fusions in an official capacity any time soon.

Read on to see some of the hilarious and strange fusions that have spawned from this #PokeFusion challenge, and let us know what fusion you ended up with in the comments!

Parasect + Clefairy

Dragonair + Nidorino

Latias + Deino

as theyre trending again here my favourite fusion, Latino #PokeFusion pic.twitter.com/nRYc6sEhOj — кιωι🍵 (@KiwibonCafe) June 24, 2019

Slowbro + Cubone

Mr. Mime + Pidgey

Staryu + Zubat

Reposting cus I drew the #Pokefusion I got!



I love my son💕 pic.twitter.com/lyuHWN8l3f — ♡Maou Eliy♡ (@spellberds) June 24, 2019

Magnemite + Raichu

I wanted to join in on the #PokeFusion art so here’s Magnechu! pic.twitter.com/ejjTHMH1I6 — 🔥Stef🔥 (@CynicalPlant) June 24, 2019

Rhydon + Bulbasaur

Beedril + Lickitung

ok I took some…liberties with this #PokeFusion ….because I want to love and cherish this creature for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/VuaqtDrbbx — Mouse (@mouse_draws) June 24, 2019

Slowpoke + Eevee