Pokemon, Rurouni Kenshin Actress Tomo Sakurai Dead at 53

Tomo Sakurai has been a force in the anime world for years, sharing her vocal talents with some of the biggest anime franchises in the world. In recent years, Sakurai has been a part of series including Pokemon, Rurouni Kenshin, Shaman King, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more. It’s with heavy hearts that we report that the actress has passed due to a recent struggle with multi-organ cancer. Passing at the age of 53, both the anime and video game industries have lost a major talent, and the world mourns following the tragic news.

Sakurai’s talent agency, Feathered, released an official statement declaring the voice actor’s passing that reads, “Tomo Sakurai was urgently hospitalized on August 4 after her condition, which had been under treatment for multi-organ cancer, suddenly worsened. Despite receiving medical care, her symptoms did not improve, and with great regret, we announce that she passed away on August 13. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the kind messages and support she received during her lifetime.”

“Tomo Sakurai aimed for a full recovery from her illness and approached her treatment with unwavering positivity and dedication alongside us. However, we are deeply saddened and filled with regret that it has come to this outcome. We sincerely apologize to all those who supported her. The funeral will be held privately with only close relatives, so we kindly request that you refrain from inquiries or media coverage regarding the funeral. We are considering holding a farewell event for fans at a later date. Feathered Co., Ltd., Tomo Sakurai’s Agency.”

Sakurai was originally planned to be a part of an upcoming event, TOMO Summer 2025 Live, which will now be understandably canceled, according to the talent agency, “Regarding ticket refunds for the cancellation of the “TOMO Summer 2025 Live!” on August 17, we have sent emails with refund instructions to all ticket purchasers. However, there are still some who have not responded. Please take a moment to read the email.”

Previously, Sakurai had taken a step back from the voicing acting game, stating that she was having trouble with her voice. In 2016, she released the following statement, “I feel that my important voice as an actor has become much harder to produce. As a voice actress, I cannot endure these changes.” In 2019, she made her surprising return, playing one of the biggest Pokemon trainers for Ash Ketchum to face to become the world champion in Pokemon Journeys.

Our thoughts are with Tomoro Sakurai’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Via Oricon