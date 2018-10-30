New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Teases A Big Cave Battle

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is continuing on its wacky adventures, and the Ultra Guardians are going to jump into action once more as the next episode of the series teases some strange happenings at Wela Volcano.

The preview for Episode 95 teases a pretty thunderous cave battle along with the usual shenanigans fans have come to love from the series.

The preview sees Ash and Ultra Guardians suit up when three signals appear at Wela Volcano. Thinking that they may or may not be Ultra Beasts, the team investigates and finds a rogue group of Alolan Geodudes, Graveler, and even a powerful Golem seemingly fighting as their leader.

A big cave fight ensues revealing that both Metagross and Marowak have trouble against the wild pack of Pokemon. But soon enough, the series’ oddities kick in and the fights have a much different, and hairier result than fans had expected. But now they will be glued to their screens in order to find out what the mysterious signals are.

Couple this with the ore being mined in the cave, and maybe the ground type Pokemon within are trying to protect whatever is being discovered. It’s going to pose a challenge to the Ultra Guardians for sure, but hopefully there will be nothing but smiles at the end of the day.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”