Prepare for Pokemon Sword and Shield with These Kanto Socks

The time is upon us our friends. After much anticipation, the Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon game of Sword and Shield is about to be released for hungry Poke-fans across the world. Now, in order to get in on the ground room floor of the Poke-hysteria, one designer has announced that a new line of Pokemon socks will be released to celebrate both the new video game, as well as the upcoming season of the anime that follows Ash Ketchum and his new right hand man who is obsessed with the pocket monster Mew, Gou!

Twitter User PokeJungle shared the details for the upcoming line of socks that will surely protect your feet from Pokemon battles using the designs of some of your favorite pocket monsters around including Pikachu, Raichu, Bulbasaur, Mew, Jigglypuff, and many more:

The latest entry into the Pokemon video game franchise will visit an entirely new region, Galar, which takes a page from the region of the United Kingdom, giving us brand new pocket monsters as well as changes and evolutions to some of our older favorites. Though there has been some controversy with regards to which pocket monsters have been included into the Pokedex this time around, fans are still hungry to explore this brand new region and test their mettle against the new gym trainers of this mysterious region.

Which of these Pokemon socks are your favorite? What pocket monsters would you like to see represented in this line that aren’t already featured? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be available starting on Friday, November 15. Both games will only be available on Nintendo Switch, and both will cost $60 a pop. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the pair of exclusive Nintendo titles, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game where we explain why we believe Sword and Shield are the future of the popular and changing franchise.

“Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly,” reads a snippet from the aforementioned review. “This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise.”