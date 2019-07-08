Godzilla Gets A Shoutout With Pokemon’s Latest Generation 8 Addition

Godzilla is one of the world’s greatest monsters, and the kaiju knows it. The so-called King of the Monsters will not bow down to anyone, but plenty have tried to make him. In the past, creatures like Mecha Godzilla came close to taking down the kaiju, but they could not best him.

So, if you are a Pokemon fan, you’ll want to remember that tale. After all, it seems the franchise’s next generation is tapping into Godzilla for a new pocket monster, and fans are loving it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, a brand-new trailer for Pokemon Sword & Shield went live. It was there fans were introduced to a new form of trainer battles involving Gigantomaxing, but that is not all. Four new Pokemon from Generation 8 debuted, and one has a very similar likeness to Mecha Godzilla.

Pokemon out here about to dynamax their own Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla pic.twitter.com/gLQa7Ea31V — TAHK0 ☕️ @ AX (@TAHK0) July 8, 2019

As you can see above, the creature in question is called Duraludon. The new Pokemon hails from the Galar region and is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon. It’s official description says Duraludon “lives in caves and mountainout areas and has a light but sturdy body of metal” which weighs 88 pounds.

Not only that, but the blurb says Duraludon shares their habitat with a special Pokemon. The monster lives close to Tyranitar, so the two Pokemon are “often seen battling each other in the mountains.”

If the Steel/Dragon-type did not clue you in, Duraludo’s connection to Tyranitar will have done it. After all, the fan-favorite monster has been long connected to Godzilla by rumors and fan-art. As such, netizens are having a hard time chalking up Duraludon’s similarities to Mecha Godzilla as a coincidence. Now, fans just need for Ghidorah to pop into Pokemon as other kaiju like Rodan and Mothra can be easily substituted by creatures like Aerodactyl and Mothim.

So, what do you think about this latest kaiju-centric Pokemon addition? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!