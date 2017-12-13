‘Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!’ Blu-ray & DVD Release Announced

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was a nice walk down memory lane for a lot of fans, and now they’ll soon be able to watch it as many times as they want.

As spotted by Twitter user @WTK, the Blu-ray and DVD release of Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was listed for a February 13 release date in both the United States and Canada.

The newest Pokemon film was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The series even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! is the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

Ash is even seen sporting his old anime series look with a few upgraded touches, and the English dub of the film briefly returned to the 4Kids Entertainment opening theme for the series in a special moment in the film. It also runs through a few notable events from the original series run like Ash catching his first Pokemon Caterpie, releasing Butterfree into the wild, winning against the Celadon gym leader, and his first encounter with Charmander.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25.

The next Pokemon film has already been teased as well. Currently only known as Pokemon 2018, the film features a brand new character as well as a wildly distinct look for Ash that has fans taken aback. It’s currently slated for a July 2018 release.