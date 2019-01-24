‘Pokemon: The Power of Us’ Film, Zeraora Manga Licensed By Viz

Pokemon: The Power of Us is the latest film to hit up the franchise, and it seems Viz Media is ready to bring the film home to fans. The company has confirmed it has licensed the movie and its manga for release in North America.

According to the update, Viz Media will release the 21st Pokemon flick on Blu-ray and DVD. The licensor will bring the movie to both the U.S. and Canada, but that is not all. The company has also secured a license for the spin-off manga that ties into Pokemon: The Power of Us.

If you’re unaware of the manga, it is all about a very special character. The side story follows Zeraora and explores the new mythical Pokemon. The electric type made its debut in Pokemon: The Power Of Us and has since appeared in the franchise’s weekly anime.

Earlier this year, Fathom Events helped bring the Pokemon movie to theaters in the U.S. The movie earned nearly $790,000 USD at the domestic box office and enjoyed great success in Japan. In fact, the movie debuted at #2 abroad, and U.S. fans have been able to check out the film digitally on-demand for some time now.

For those interested, Pokemon: The Power of Us is described as follows by Viz Media:

“Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”

