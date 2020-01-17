Pokemon’s New Miniseries Makes Clever Ash Nod

Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a new online animated series that follows the adventures of the region of Galar, the new landscape that was introduced in the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword And Shield. As the series dives further into the day to day lives of those trainers and regular folk that live in this new Pokemon environment, one fan has seemingly spotted the stars of the main Pokemon anime series as Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are seemingly standing right in front of the chairman of the Galar League, Chairman Rose.

Twitter User _TASOfficial_ shared the image wherein they were able to spot Ash and his right hand Pikachu standing in front of a Corviknight, the large flying birds that act as methods of transportation for those looking to travel across the Galar Region to either fight or move from place to place:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also it’s good to know that Ash and Pikachu exist in this AU as well with their cameo in today’s episode #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/eQzrCXx5s3 — ⚔️TASOfficial🛡 (@_TASOfficial_) January 15, 2020

Ash is no stranger to the Galar Region, as in the recent episodes of Pokemon: The Series, Ketchum has been travelling through the landscape with his new friend Go, encountering a number of challenges that are unique to that environment. Aside from bringing forth a number of new Pokemon, Galar also introduced the new ability for pocket monsters in the form of Gigantamax transformations. When a Pokemon employs the Gigantamax technique, they grow numerous times their regular size and increase in overall power.

With this new series giving us an unexpected cameo by Ash Ketchum, we’ll have to see if any characters from Twilight Wings make their way to the main series.

What do you think of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu making their way to the spin-off series of Pokemon: Twilight Wings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

If you want to read more on this new miniseries, you can thanks to The Pokemon Company. The brand releases its first synopsis for the series which you can read here: “John is a young boy who’s been hospital-bound from an early age. Ever since he saw his first Pokémon battle on TV, he’s been a big fan of Champion Leon—and he’s dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from Chairman Rose pave the way for his dreams to come true?”

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.