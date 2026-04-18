Black Clover Is Setting Up Its Finale With Exciting Surprises

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After more than 10 years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s hit action-fantasy series Black Clover is closer to its finale than ever. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on a quarterly schedule a year later. Since then, the manga has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter, focusing on the final battle against Lucius Zogratis, the main antagonist of the story. The wait is definitely worth it since fans are treated to stunningly colored pages, action-packed plot twists, and breathtaking visuals. The manga returned with three chapters on January 5th, 2026, as part of the Winter 2026 Jump GIGA issue. As the fight against Lucius has concluded, all that’s left is to deal with the aftermath of the devastating battle.

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The series is all set for its return on May 1st, 2026, with three new chapters. Additionally, the new issue will also include multiple merchandise appendices and an interview with Gakuto Kajiwara, the voice behind Asta in the anime. We can expect the voice actor to discuss not only the manga’s ending but also the anime’s return. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series, including Black Clover.

Black Clover Might End in Jump GIGA Spring 2026 Issue

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the previous issue, the final battle against Lucius Zogratis ended with the victory of the Magic Knights, bringing peace to the Clover Kingdom once again. However, the manga also features the tragic death of Julius Novachrono, who died after using his Time Magic to save the Kingdom as his final act as the Wizard King. After the beloved Wizard King’s departure, the future of the kingdom is left uncertain.

Before he takes his final breath, Julius entrusts the future of the Clover Kingdom to his most trusted knights, Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, Asta, and Yuno, who were all there to witness the last heroic act of the kingdom’s beloved Wizard King. Now that the story is almost over, there has to be someone who needs to fill in the spot, and it just might be one of those four characters. The upcoming issue is promoting the Story Climax, hinting at the overall finale of the manga.

Black Clover‘s Anime Is All Set For Its Return This Year

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

With the manga getting near its end, the anime is all set for its return this year to continue the fan-favorite Spade Kingdom Arc. The anime ended on a major cliffhanger, adapting only the prologue of the Spade Kingdom Arc. Black Clover‘s anime debuted as a long-running anime series in 2017 and eventually caught up with the manga by 2021 before Studio Pierrot took a long break. After making fans wait for more than four years, the anime confirmed its highly anticipated return last year with a stellar key visual.

The Spade Kingdom Arc is considered the best arc in the manga, where the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom launch an attack on the Spade Kingdom after several months of training. They fight with all their power to stop the Dark Triad and rescue Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance. While details about the anime’s return are scarce, fans can expect exciting updates after the manga’s conclusion.

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