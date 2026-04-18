The Amazing Digital Circus Expands Theatrical Run For Series Finale

The Amazing Digital Circus debuted in 2023 and over the course of three years, has risen in the ranks to become one of the biggest online animated originals of all time. To help prove this point, the upcoming series finale will be brought to theaters by Fathom Entertainment. Since pre-sales opened up for the cinematic event that will arrive on June 4th this summer, the highly anticipated event is already shattering records for Fathom. To help accommodate fan demand, the theatrical run for the final episode is spreading its wings and expanding its reach worldwide as more countries are set to play the Digital Circus’s curtain call.

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While The Amazing Digital Circus’s ninth episode will eventually arrive online for free, this isn’t stopping worldwide fans from asking to catch the installment in their country. Luckily, Fathom and Glitch Productions have seemingly heard their calls. The series finale has already been confirmed for North America and several other countries, but now, the reach of the film has expanded even further. To date, the movie is now confirmed for theatrical runs in France, Belgium, and Uruguay. Ironically, fans in Uruguay had begun a campaign shortly before the news to see the Digital Circus hit theaters in their neck of the woods, and their prayers have been answered. Running from June 4th to June 18th, you can find screenings for “The Last Act” by clicking here.

The Digital Circus Controversy

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While many are thrilled that The Amazing Digital Circus is ending its run in theaters, others aren’t too happy that the final episode will arrive on the silver screen before it lands online. For those who might not be in the know, the grand finale will land in theaters two weeks prior to releasing on YouTube. To assure fans, Glitch Productions CEO Kevin Lerdwichagul released an official statement, confirming that he had tried everything he could to placate fans while making sure The Amazing Digital Circus could change the game by running in theaters.

Lerdwichagul explained, “The reason we’re pushing for this at all is because this one event has the potential to change how the entire industry views indie animation. If this works, if we get a YouTube animated series into thousands of theatres globally, it opens the door not just for us, but for many creators, many projects, and the future of original, creator-led storytelling. To be blunt, getting to this point has been a massive uphill battle.”

If you want a better idea of what is set to take place in the event, here’s how Fathom Entertainment describes the grand finale’s story, “With Caine gone and the circus dark, the cast are left with only the mistakes and traumas of their pasts to keep them company. As the prospect of eternity closes in around them, they discover the truth about the Digital Circus and its history. Will they come to terms with what they uncover, or will they make… the other choice? Also, presumably at some point someone says something funny, because this ending can’t be THAT depressing, can it?”

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Via ToonHive