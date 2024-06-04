Poppy Playtime Is Getting Its Own Manga

It seems Poppy Playtime is gearing up for a special challenge. The indie horror game made waves back in 2021 upon its release, and these days, Poppy Playtime has earned its reputation has a terror. Now, the series is preparing its very own manga, and it will go live this summer.

The update comes from Ribon overseas as the magazine announced Poppy Playtime: Forever. The manga is set to launch on July 3 in Japan, and it is in great hands. Emi Ishikawa, the artist behind Zekkyou Gakkyuu, will be penning this adaptation.

So far, we know very little about Poppy Playtime: Forever, but fans can expect the usual scares. Ishikawa is a very talented artist, so their take on the mascots of Playtime Co. will be nightmare fuel, no doubt. And if the manga wants to dive into the lore of Poppy Playtime, there is tons to unpack.

When the Mob Entertainment title debuted a few years back, Poppy Playtime earned rave reviews for its thematic horror and atmosphere. The game's first chapter became an instant success, and Poppy Playtime only grew in renown after chapter two launched in 2022. Most recently, chapter three was released in January 2024, and a fourth update has already been announced.

If you are not familiar with Poppy Playtime, the game is available across consoles as well as PC. So for more info, you can read its official description below before Poppy Playtime: Forever goes live this summer:

"Playtime Co. was once the king of the toy manufacturing industry... until everybody inside of the factory one day disappeared into thin air. Now, years later, you must explore the abandoned factory and uncover the truth. The toys of Playtime Co. are a lively bunch! From Bot to Huggy, Catbee to Poppy, Playtime does it all! As long as you're at Playtime Co., why not pay the toys a little visit? You might just make a few friends..."

What do you think about this latest video game manga?