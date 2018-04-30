If ‘Power Rangers’ Invaded ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

The fan community is full talent, and often brings to life crossovers that fans dream of. One such crossover is Power Rangers and Dragon Ball Z, as one fan merged the two into Dragon Ball FighterZ with a series of cool mods.

Artist monkeygigabuster modded the series into Dragon Ball FighterZ, and fans can see the result of the awesome looking crossover in the video above, as well as more images of the characters in-progress on their DeviantArt page (which you can find at the link here).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod features Power Rangers like Mighty Morphin‘s Green, White, and Red Rangers (one version with the Power Sword, and one with the Shield), Wild Force‘s Red and Silver Rangers, other tokusatsu favorites like Ultraman and Kamen Rider Kuuga, and even a pull from the Shattered Grid comic book event, Lord Drakkon.

These characters are put in the place of Dragon Ball favorites like Bardock, Trunks, Beerus, Goku, and Goku Black, and they certainly fit in a world full of big attacks and damage. It certainly makes you itch for a Power Rangers fighting game along these lines.

Looking to find out more about Lord Drakkon? Check out his newly upgraded form here. The villain is currently running roughshod through the Power Rangers comic universe, and you can see him in the most recent release, The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is written by Kyle Higgins, Anthony Burch, Caleb Goellner, Adam Cesare, Becca Barnes, and Alwyn Dale. It’s drawn by Marcus To, Dylan Burnett, Patrick Mulholland, Hyeonjin Kim, and Simone Di Meo. Colors are by Matt Herms, Jeremy Lawson, Raul Angulo, and Joana Lafuente, and letters are by Ed Dukeshire. The official description is as such:

“Featuring fan-favorite teams from across the Power Rangers universe – Dino Charge, RPM, TimeForce, Ninja Steel, Dino Thunder – the entire fabric of reality is under threat as Drakkon invades!”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is now available in comic stores, and you can see our ten favorite moments from the release here.

As for Dragon Ball FighterZ, it is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Interested in more Dragon Ball? Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.