Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Now Streaming First Episode Online

With a ton of information dropping as a result of New York Comic Con 2019 happening as we speak, the release of Genndy Tartakovsky’s recent creation for Adult Swim, Primal, dropping online may have fallen under the radar. The series, which follows a dynamic duo of a caveman and a dinosaur attempting to navigate their way through the deadly terrain while dealing with their individual loss, is currently streaming its first episode through Adult Swim’s website! If you’re looking for a bloody, and simultaneously somber, affair that incorporates stunning animation with gory brawls, this may be the series for you!

Adult Swim has dropped information on how to access the first episode via their Official Twitter Account, placing the first episode online prior to the franchise’s debut on Cartoon Network proper and giving fans a first look into the terrifying world of Spear and Fang:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on this first episode of Primal, I don’t think we’d be overstating the fact that the series from the creator of Samurai Jack may very well turn out to be a masterpiece. The limited series which will take place over the course of five nights, will be completely free of dialogue and focus on the bloody action and quiet moments that take place during the five episode run. It’s clear that Tartakovsky and crew are at the top of their game and we’re looking forward to seeing what other surprises the series has in store.

This first episode of the series paints the stark, bleak world that Spear, the protagonist caveman, finds himself in. It is most assuredly a “dog eat dog world” as following a hunting trip to score some food for his family, the neanderthal returns home only to witness his mate and two children horrifically eaten by a tyrannosaurus rex. Spear, unsurprisingly, begins a quest of bloody revenge to avenger his family but what is surprising is the emotional beats that follow directly after.

With no dialogue to rely on, the creators do an amazing job of displaying the anguish and existential torment that Spear is going through. There’s a scene where the caveman is overlooking a cliff that leads directly into the ocean, debating whether or not to hurl himself into it. It is clear that this series is going to be “adult” in more ways than one.

What did you think of the first episode of Primal? Will you be watching the rest of the series as it debuts on Adult Swim? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Primal!