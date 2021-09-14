Genndy Tartakovsky is a visionary when it comes to animation. From Star Wars to Samurai Jack and beyond, the creator has proved himself to fans time and again. Most recently, the artist took fans for a thrill ride when Primal went live, and it seems like season two stands as one of Tartakovsky’s crowning achievements.

And how do we know that? Well, season two has not yet debuted, but the creator is dishing about the comeback. Tartakovsky spoke with SyFy Wire about Primal in a recent chat, and it was there he praised season two for being so different.

“The biggest challenge of the second season was not to be cliche,” Tartakovsky said after being asked about the expectations of season two. “When you’re entering this genre, it’s easy to go to what’s been done. And initially, we went there and I hated it because it was the first pass and it was too easy. And it was wrong.”

Continuing, the creator of Primal said he had to break all of his ideas for the show into their most basic form. Then, Tartakovsky built back stories that felt unique and meaningful.

“I broke it all down and then we completely reimagined the second season. And because the storytelling was successful in the first season, I now decided to be more experimental. I don’t want to say avant-garde, but it’s slightly different in the way we’re telling the stories… I’m super excited about it. It’s the best work I think I’ve done storytelling-wise because it’s different. It’s going to be a different experience amped up from the first season,” he shared.

Clearly, Tartakovsky has been hard a work on Primal, and his efforts have paid off. Not long ago, the series won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, so the sky is the limit for season two. Primal is expected to bring out its new episodes in 2021, but no firm release date has been set.

