Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Wins Emmy for Best Animated Series

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal has won the Emmy for the Best Animated Series! The Creative Arts Emmys are now underway, and the first awards have started to make themselves known and this includes the award for Outstanding Animated Series. Although series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has been nominated for the Emmy several times in the past, it’s been quite a while since the creator has taken a win (with the last time being for Star Wars: Clone Wars back in 2005). That makes this win all the more powerful on top of this being Primal’s first nomination in this category.

The Television Academy has announced that Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal has won the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. This is the Adult Swim animated series’ first nomination for the category, and first win. The series had already won an Emmy earlier this year for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation with the “Plague of Madness” episode, and now it can doubly celebrate with the additional win for the same episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1437150950934732800?s=20

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal wins out over other nominees such as Big Mouth (“The New Me”), Bob’s Burgers (“Worms Of In-Rear-Ment”), South Park: The Pandemic Special, and The Simpsons (“The Dad-Feelings Limited”). The episode Primal won for is special for another reason as well as it was the first of the final five episodes to make its debut. Following the premiere of the first five episodes of the first season back in Fall of 2019, the second half did not premiere until Fall 2020. But “Plague of Madness” actually premiered long before that.

Adult Swim’s April Fool’s Day prank in 2020 involved a series of special bumps featuring Post Malone that came with a few stealth premieres of new episodes the network had ready to go. This included “Plague of Madness” as while it is technically the seventh of the debut season overall, it was fans’ first look at the final five episodes. This means that this episode in particular has come a very long way before this Emmy 2021 win.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal has announced there is a second season is in the works, but no release information for the new season has been revealed as of this writing. What do you think of the series nabbing the Best Animated Series Emmy win? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!