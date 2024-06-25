Disney's Primos Finally Gets a Release Date

Disney's new animated series Primos has finally gotten a release date with the Disney Channel and Disney+! It was first announced back in 2021 that Disney Branded Television was developing a new animated series from creator Natasha Kline, based on the creator's childhood together with her extended multicultural Mexican American family. The new series has been in development for quite some time, and even shared the first look at the upcoming series last year. Unfortunately, following a negative response to that first bit of footage released last Summer, Primos has largely been quiet about when it would finally be releasing.

The wait will soon be over, however, as Primos has been announced (as revealed with the Los Angeles Times) to release first on the Disney Channel with the first two episodes on July 25th at 8:00PM PST. Two new episodes will then release on a weekly basis beginning on Saturday, July 27th at 9:00AM PST. The first nine episodes of the new series will then be available for streaming with Disney+ beginning on July 26th, so there will be plenty of time to check out the new series in motion.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

What Is Primos?

Primos will be a half-hour series produced by Disney Television Animation that will feature two 11 minute long segments. Disney teases what to expect from the series as such, "Primos is a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins ("primos" in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self."

Created and executive produced by Natasha Kline (Big City Greens, South Park, The Lego Ninjago Movie), Primos stars Myrna Velasco as Tater, Melissa Villaseñor as Tater's sister Nellie, Michelle Ortiz as Tater's mother Bibi, Jim Conroy as her father Bud, Angélica María as Tater's grandmother, Cheech Marin as Tater's grandfather, and more that have yet to be announced.

Primos has been in development for the past few years, so the fact that it finally has a release date feels like a major step forward for the animated series. It's been stirring up conversations in the animation community for its attention to particular cultural details in its portrayal since its preview footage was first revealed by Disney, but now the full series can be judged on its own merits with much more context available.

via Los Angeles Times