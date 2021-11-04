Disney Announces New Animated Series Primos

Disney Branded Television has announced the latest addition to its original animation slate. Natasha Kline is the creator and executive producer behind the new Disney Junior series Primos, which is based on Kline’s childhood living in an extended multicultural Mexican American family. According to Deadline, Primos will air half-hour episodes that include two 11-minute stories. Primos stars an eccentric 10-year-old girl named Tater. She possesses an “it factor” that her 12 cousins, aka “primos” in Spanish, will help her discover. Tater will document her adventures in a diary that will come to life thanks to her creative imagination.

Kline’s resume includes stints as a storyboard artist, director and writer on projects such as Disney’s Big City Greens, South Park, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh, and Too Loud.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #DisneyBrandedTelevision orders "Primos," an original animated comedy series created and executive produced by Natasha Kline. The story is based on her childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family. #DisneyPrimos pic.twitter.com/isFKN0FMBl — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) November 3, 2021

“Primos is set in childhood summers spent with my cousins under one roof, and the comedy that’s borne from that wonderfully hectic setting,” Kline said. “As a kid, I didn’t see myself or my culture represented onscreen, so I’m excited to share my family dynamic through these new Disney characters and stories.”

Meredith Roberts, SVP and GM, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television, added: “It’s been especially gratifying to see Natasha directing more than 30 episodes of our #1 series Big City Greens while also creating her own new show that bears her authentic comedic voice and her family’s culture and values. We’re looking forward to delivering it to kids and families worldwide.”

