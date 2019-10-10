Promare Adds Additional Theatrical Screening for December

Promare from Studio TRIGGER has managed to pave its way across theaters around the world, exploring the world of fire fighters attempting to save the world from creating dubbed “The Mad Burnish”. Having already been given a number of expansions into theaters past its initial run, it looks like the popular anime movie is going to be getting an additional run later this winter, as December is going to see the property make its return. If you haven’t had the opportunity to catch the film from the creators of Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, it looks like you’ll be given another opportunity to do so!

GKIDS, the licensee of the film, has shared the news via their Official Twitter Account that Promare will be returning to theaters on December 8th through Fathom Events, for a one night event that promises to return to the world of anime fire fighting and the fast paced action created by Studio TRIGGER:

The film revolves around a catastrophic event that was dubbed the “Great World Blaze”, which resulted in most of humanity spontaneously combusting. Those who managed to survive may have had the ability to master the flame which inflamed humanity, and become Burnish. The “Burning Rescue” is created as a counter measure to the antagonistic group that is created, “Mad Burnish”.

Holding a somewhat similar premise to Fire Force, Promare manages to put its own unique spin on the idea of anime fire fighting and the battles that result because of it.

Have you already watched Promare in theaters? Will you be catching the one night event when it returns to theaters later this winter in December? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Promare!

Screening times and availability will vary by location, and GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”