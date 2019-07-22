Promare Staff Reveals Which Studio Trigger, Gainax Series They’d Revisit

Studio Trigger is one of the most popular anime studios among fans for their creative works, and their latest original project, Promare, has already been a major hit with fans both in Japan and the United States. According to reports of the film’s premiere during Anime Expo 2019, the film is full of references to Studio Trigger‘s past and even reaching farther back to director Hiyouki Imaishi’s work with Studio Gainax.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Imaishi and creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi were asked what Trigger or Gainax series that they would love to revisit and explore further, and there were some surprising answers.

Imaishi and Wakabayashi both agreed that if they were able to work on an older property, it would either be Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt or Space Patrol Luluco. Both of these works go relatively far back with Luluco being one of Trigger’s first few original produced efforts in 2016, and Panty and Stocking goes back even further being produced by Gainax in 2010.

Panty and Stocking, in particular, was pretty divisive among fans. The sexual content of the series blended with its cartoonish, Powerpuff Girls-esque presentation helped make it stand out among other anime offerings at the time, but it’s wacky premises and storytelling made it hard for many to truly dig into. But what unites these two series is their energetic and experimental nature, and that must make them an interesting prospect for the staff to return to as they were encouraged to go more off the rails than usual.

But although Imaishi does want to return to Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt someday, he stressed that Promare is indeed a family affair with “no sexual content whatsoever.”

GKIDS has confirmed that Promare will be getting a limited theatrical release on September 17 and 19 in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”