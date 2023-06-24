The Quintessential Quintuplets Shares New Trailer Ahead of Anime Return

The Quintessential Quintuplets is coming back with a new anime this Summer, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's return with a new trailer for the upcoming The Quintessential Quintuplets anime special! The anime taking on Negi Haruba's original The Quintessential Quintuplets manga wrapped up its TV anime run with two seasons under its belt and a debut feature film that brought the final moments of the anime's story to an end. But that also means that there were some moments from the manga that never quite made it to the anime adaptation.

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be returning with a new anime special later this Summer, but has yet to confirm a release date as of this writing. With it gearing up for preview screenings across theaters in Japan beginning on July 14th, this new anime special titled The Quintessential Quintuplets~ has released its first trailer teasing a Summer outing for the titular quintuplets that features all sorts of new potential romantic shenanigans involving Fuutarou. You can check out the new The Quintessential Quintuplets~ trailer below:

How to Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets

Directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for production studio SHAFT, The Quintessential Quintuplets~ has yet to reveal its broadcast premiere for Japan nor have any international release plans revealed for the new anime special just yet. Taking on materials from Negi Haruba's manga that weren't seen in the TV anime or movie, The Quintessential Quintuplets~ teases a big comeback after the story came to an end. You can catch up with that story with both The Quintessential Quintuplets' TV anime and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease The Quintessential Quintuplets as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

