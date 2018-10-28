‘Radiant’ Reveals English Dub Cast

The anime adaptation of Tony Valente’s Radiant is one of the biggest releases of the Fall 2018 anime season, and now fans of English dubs will be able to see what the buzz is all about.

Funimation has officially revealed the first few members of Radiant’s English dub cast and staff now that the first episode has premiered, and the series is only going to expand further from here.

And the cast announcements keep coming! I cannot wait for this Saturday, when you can all hear the cast of #Radiant on @FUNimation! There are many more to meet, but peep the first episode list below! See you Saturday, 3PM CST! pic.twitter.com/QWHNR75TUt — Caitlin Glass (@caitlinsvoice) October 25, 2018

The English dub cast of Radiant includes Christopher Llewyn Ramirez as Seth, Monica Rial as Alma, Alison Viktorin as Tommy, Marcus Stimac as Don Bossman, and Barry Yandell as the Narrator with Caitlin Glass serving as the ADR Director for the series. The series currently has four episode under its belt with the Japanese release, and the fans have been digging the series so far.

Radiant is confirmed to run for 21 episodes, and is directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerch. Series composition will be handled by Makoto Uezu, character designs will be taken care of by Nozomi Kawano, the music for the series will be overseen by Masato Koda, and the opening theme for the series, “Utopia,” will be performed by 04 Limited Sazabys.

The Japanese voice cast is full of heavy hitters as well with Yumiri Hanamori as Seth, Aoi Yuuki as Melie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma, Tetsu Inada as Boss, and Sho Hayami serving as the series’ narrator.

For those unfamiliar with the groundbreaking French manga by Tony Valente, Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release and they described Radiant as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”