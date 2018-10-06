Watch the ‘Radiant’ Opening and Ending Themes Here

The long wait is over; this season’s anime adaptation of Radiant is finally here, and with it comes new opening and ending themes. Both can now be viewed online.

You can check out the opening theme for Radiant in the embedded tweet below:

You can check out the ending theme for Radiant in the embedded tweet below:

The opening theme, titled “Utopia”, is performed by 04 Limited Sazabys, and the ending theme is titled “Radiant” and performed by Polkadot Stingray. The series premiered today, October 6th. Going forward, the title will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, and Viz has licensed the manga for a North American release. Even though it’s only just launched, the anticipation for the series has been building for some time, and it’s expected to be one of this season’s gems.

You can check out the official synopsis for Radiant below:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”

What do you think of Radiant ‘s opening and ending themes? Are you planning on watching the show as it airs? Let us know in the comments!