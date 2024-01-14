Ragna Crimson Releases New Opening, Ending: Watch

Ragna Crimson has officially kicked off the second half of the anime's debut season with its latest episode, and with this new cour comes a new set of opening and ending themes! Ragna Crimson was one of the standout action releases of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and thankfully that story is continuing with new episodes as the second half of the season is now airing as part of the ongoing Winter 2024 anime releases. With the new episode of the anime, this second half has officially begun and it's firing off on all cylinders as it gets ready for its next arc.

Ragna Crimson Part 2 begins with Episode 13 of the anime, and it introduces a new opening and ending theme teasing all sorts of new characters, fights, and big set pieces. The new opening theme for the anime is titled "Emotional Liberation" as performed by Saji, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Mark in the Sky" as performed by Kobayashi, and you can find a creditless version in the video below.

What Is Ragna Crimson?

Directed by Ken Takahashi for Silver Link with Deco Akao writing the scripts and Shinpei Aoki designing the characters, Ragna Crimson is now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. You can currently catch up with the first 12 episodes of the season before new episodes continue through the Winter 2024 anime schedule. As for what to expect from its story, Ranga Crimson begins to tease itself as such, "The daily life of Ragna, a hunter boy who was attacked by the Winged Blood, was disrupted. The strongest power entrusted to you by your future self who has lost everything and the mission of the dragon."

The synopsis continues with, "An encounter with Crimson, a former dragon king and the deadliest partner. Separation from Leonica, who is more important than anything else. It was the beginning of a grueling day that exceeded the limit. At the end of the battle with Artematia, the 'King of Wings,' the country's most powerful force, the Silver Armor Corps, and the 'Silver Princess' Staria Rese lead the troops with overwhelming charisma. And finally, the strongest man of the "Winged Bloodline" stands in the way. The battle takes place to a new stage. With a 30-fold difference in strength, the curtain rises on a hopeless war."

What do you think of the new opening and ending theme for Ragna Crimson? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!