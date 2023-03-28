Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Trailer, Poster Released

The Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise is returning for a new sequel anime project set after the events of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai TV anime and the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl featue film, and now fans have gotten a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out anime! Now confirmed to be a new anime movie project, this story adapts the eighth volume of Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series. This time we'll get more of a focus on Sakuta's sister, Kaede Azusagawa.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out will be hitting theaters across Japan on June 23rd, but has yet to announce any international release plans as of this writing. But to celebrate the fact that there is now a release date for the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai sequel, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out has shown off more of what fans can expect from the movie with a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster you can check out below:

Rascal Does Not Dream Sequel: What to Know

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out is the first of two new anime sequel projects planned for the Rascal Does Not Dream series. The second project has yet to reveal a release window or date at the time of this writing, but it will be tackling the events of the ninth volume of the original Rascal Does Not Dream light novels titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. That one is touted as more of a prequel to the events of the franchise, so fans have quite a lot to look forward to over the next year or so.

You can currently check out Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this "puberty syndrome." For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

