Rascal Does Not Dream Double Feature U.S. Release Announced

Rascal Does Not Dream will finally be releasing two of its new movies in a new double feature event coming to the United States! Rascal Does Not Dream's light novel series is continuing with a brand new anime project taking on the University Arc next, but the franchise has actually seen more projects since the end of the original TV anime a few years ago. It's just that these projects were only released in Japan with no signs of an international release. Thankfully, Aniplex of America has announced that two of these Rascal Does Not Dream films are finally coming our way.

Following the end of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl back in 2019, the anime franchise returned for two new film projects adapting more of the original light novel series. Now Aniplex of America has announced that Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Girl will be coming to theaters in the United States later this Spring as part of a cool double feature event. Check out the announcement trailer below:

How to Watch the Rascal Does Not Dream Anime Movies

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid initially released across theaters in Japan last Summer and Fall respectively, but now fans in the United States will be able to catch both films at the same time in select theaters on March 24th (for the English subbed release) and March 25th (for the English dubbed release). Tickets for interested fans will go on sale beginning on February 23rd, and these films will help catch fans up for the upcoming Rascal Does Not Dream: University Arc anime project.

If you wanted to check out the original anime that started it all, you can find Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this 'puberty syndrome.' For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

