Rascal Does Not Dream: University Arc Teaser Released

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is returning with a new anime project adapting the University Student arc, and fans have been treated to the new anime's first teaser trailer! Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series made its anime adaptation debut back in 2018 with the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and it was such a success that the anime continued with some big new projects in the years since. A string of feature film releases continued the story from the novels even further, and now a new anime adaptation is in the works!

With the successful release of the newest film, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, in Japan last year, it was officially announced that the anime would be continuing with an adaptation of the University Student arc from the light novel releases. It's yet to be revealed what form this new anime project would take, but now fans can check out a teaser trailer hyping up the new environment fans will see in the new anime. Check it out below.

How to Catch Up With Rascal Does Not Dream Anime

Rascal Does Not Dream's University Student arc begins with Volume 10 of the light novels series with the start of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer story, so fans will likely need to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime releases since the original series. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to check out two of the sequel movies (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out or Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid) outside of Japan as of the time of this writing. But you can find Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this 'puberty syndrome.' For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

