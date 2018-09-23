‘Re:Zero’ Announces New OVA Project

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – recently released a special OVA project in Japanese theaters, and the response has been great enough to warrant another special outing.

Fans won’t have to say goodbye to their favorites yet as the series announced another OVA project was in the works.

Kadokawa, the production studio behind the series, confirmed on its official Twitter account that the series would be getting another OVA project. Titled “Frozen Bonds,” the new OVA will adapt the light novel story of the same name. The novel, Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna, was a prequel packed in with the home video release of the anime series in Japan. This short story tells the first time Emilia met with her crystal guardian Puck, who’s a mystery onto itself.

There are currently no details as to the release date of the second OVA, but the first OVA will be having a limited run in Japanese theaters October 6. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow is described as such:

“Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?“

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.