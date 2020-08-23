Rent-a-Girlfriend Sales Proves It's One of the Biggest Manga in China

Rent-a-Girlfriend has become a hit romantic comedy with fans, but its success isn't limited to just Japan. It turns out the series is doing tons of work overseas in the United States and China. In fact, the latter has embraced Rent-a-Girlfriend wholeheartedly, and it has the sales to prove it.

Recently, Kodansha made the announcement about Rent-a-Girlfriend and its success overseas. The manga has been available in China for some time thanks to Bilibili's manga portal, but things got taken up a notch when its anime debuted. Since the show went live, Rent-a-Girlfriend has rocketed in sales, and copies in China have already exceeded more than 700,000.

This total came in at the start of August, so there is no telling how many copies are out there now. There would be a million copies circulating in China alone by the end of this year, and it is all thanks to Reiji Miyajima's colorful story.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

According to Abema Times, Rent-a-Girlfriend is set to continue its high sales in China and elsewhere. Even the manga's spin-off series about Sums Sakurasawa is doing well overseas. Miyajima is admittedly stunned by the success of their series, and after its sales in China went public, the mangaka reacted on Twitter with a slew of emojis.

If you want to know more about Rent-a-Girlfriend, you can check out its synopsis from Anime News Network below:

"In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends. When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication, she goes to his university, their grandmothers are in the same home, and they live next door to each other. Then Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life.""

HT - Crunchyroll

