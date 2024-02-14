Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Announces New Anime

It is happening, guys. Rent-a-Girlfriend is an anime phenomenon within its own right, and now its creator has a new anime on the horizon. Reiji Miyajima has confirmed The Shiunji Family Children is getting a TV anime. So if you are a fan of Miyajima's unique rom-coms, this new series will leave you satisfied!

According to Miyajima, The Shiunji Family Children has been licensed for an anime adaptation, and that is as much as the artist has told fans. We haven't been told what studio is handling The Shiunji Family Children or who will be overseeing the project. Previously, Miyajima has worked with TMS Entertainment on Rent-a-Girlfriend, but there is no telling where this new series will go.

If you are not familiar with The Shiunji Family Children, the manga was released by Miyajima in February 2022. The story garnered plenty of chatter when it launched as it blurs the line of love. The manga focuses on Arata Shiunji, a young man with five sisters and younger brother. His life is pretty mundane as Arata has never had a girlfriend, but his world is turned upside down when he learns his siblings aren't blood relatives. In true rom-com fashion, Arata and his siblings are thrown in the wild truth, and The Shiunji Family Children explores the love that blooms once the secret is revealed.

Currently, Yen Press oversees the release of The Shiunji Family Children, and Miyajima is still working on the manga. If you want to check out what the creator is all about, you can find Rent-a-Girlfriend easily enough. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now, so for this wanting more info on Rent-a-Girlfriend, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

What do you think about this latest anime order? Will you be tuning into The Shiunji Family Children? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!