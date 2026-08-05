Owl House Creator Crosses Over Into Anime With Crunchyroll Collab

In recent years, Disney as a whole has been slowly exploring the anime medium, with projects like Star Wars: Visions showing what the studio’s properties look like with an anime flair. While we have yet to see stories like Gravity Falls, Amphibia, or many of Disney’s classic movies give anime makeovers, this isn’t stopping legendary animators from Disney’s past from exploring the anime world. In fact, most recently, The Owl House’s creator shared her talents on one of anime’s biggest new stars, giving us a look at what Witch Hat Atelier might look like had she been “born” in the West.

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In an unexpected social media post, The Owl House’s creator, Dana Terrace, not only shared her love for the latest magical anime series from Bug Films, but also shared her take on Coco and her magical world. Not only did this anime adaptation allow her to relive the manga series, the former Disney animator also “reignited” her love of art and had her studying the medium once again. While this doesn’t mean that we’ll be seeing Coco entering the world of The Owl House or vice versa, it once again proves just how big anime has become in recent years as American animators are more than willing to take a crack at Japan’s biggest animated figures. You can check out the new commission from Dana Terrace herself below.

I adore Witch Hat Atelier. The anime has adapted the manga so beautifully. It's reignited a love for not only creating art but studying it and its history, so I was so happy when @crunchyroll.com reached out to partner on a commission. Please watch WHA!#crunchyrollpartner #witchhatatelier — Dana Terrace (@danaterrace.bsky.social) 2026-06-23T18:36:51.300Z

The Witches of Anime & Disney Cast a Spell

Disney & Bug Films

On the anime side of the equation, Witch Hat Atelier ended its first season earlier this year, introducing many viewers to a magical world where spells were tied to the written page. Thanks to the response to the anime series and the original work, Bug Films quickly confirmed that a second season was in the works. With the manga still releasing new chapters thanks to creator Kamome Shirahama, more seasons beyond season two are a definite possibility.

When it comes to Disney’s anime universe, Owl House enthusiasts have a big arrival to look forward to this fall. The Long-Lived King: An Original The Owl House Graphic Novel is set to hit retailers next month, taking place following the original series finale of Terrace’s work. While this might not be an animated sequel, it will further explore the universe and bring back the major players from the original series. Even though Terrace is no longer an animator for Disney, this hasn’t stopped her from venturing forward in the medium.

Last year, Dana Terrace released an original pilot that was far darker than her previous Disney work in Knights of Gunivere. With the YouTube entry currently holding over twenty million views, Glitch Productions ordered an entire series that will keep Terrace busy in the future. Whether you’re a fan of Western or Eastern animation, it’s a great time to love the medium worldwide.