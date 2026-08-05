2 Years Ago, One of The Greatest Shonen Jump Series Ended & Its Legacy Lives On

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular Shonen anime and manga series. The manga reached its conclusion on August 5th, 2024, after 10 years of serialization, and the anime followed suit shortly afterward. The main story reached a bittersweet conclusion with a brief epilogue focusing on the aftermath of the long and brutal war against the villains. However, while the anime received countless praises for the finale, it was a different situation entirely during the manga’s serialization. The ending was heavily criticized in 2024, often leading to online debates about the pacing and Deku’s status as a hero, among many other things.

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The majority of the complaints were about Deku losing his quirk, One For All, especially since the story was supposed to follow his journey of becoming the world’s greatest hero. However, it didn’t take long for the heat to die down, and the extra chapter made fans forget all the disappointment. Two years later, rarely does anyone remember the initial dissatisfaction as MHA continues to remain in the spotlight with more exciting projects.

My Hero Academia Returned With Two New Anime After Finale

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Although the main story was concluded in the final season of the anime, My Hero Academia returned with one special episode in May this year. The episode was released as part of the 10th anniversary celebration, and it adapted the extra chapter from the final volume. Additionally, Crunchyroll also released a six-minute-long anime short on August 3rd, 2026, to adapt the one-shot manga by the creator from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age.

The story centers around Eri and her life after the final war as she focuses on her dream of becoming a musician. Although the anime doesn’t have any future plans for now, just these two episodes have caused enough hype this year to keep the series in the spotlight.

My Hero Academia Maintains Its Popularity With New Projects

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Even two years after the main story’s ending, MHA keeps returning with new projects for fans. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary and has created an official website to share updates on new projects. Now that the anime has already been released, fans wait for the exhibition, which will be held in Tokyo in February 2027 and move to Osaka in March of the same year. Fans will get to look at the life-size figures and production materials, and learn more about the story’s trajectory.

The dates were shared by the official X handle of the exhibition, along with a trailer featuring a new visual of the beloved characters from the main story. Apart from the 10th anniversary projects, MHA will stay in the spotlight thanks to the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and the latest video games based on the series.