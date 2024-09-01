Re:Zero Season 3 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is coming back for Season 3 this Fall, and the anime has finally set a release date with the launch of a new trailer! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime returns of the Fall 2024 anime schedule overall, and fans have been waiting the whole year to see the next crucial step in Subaru’s journey with Emilia. And as things had been teased by the end of the second season, it’s only going to get more intense for all of them from this point on.

The team behind Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has previously teased how the events of the series were going to ramp up thanks to the debut of some key villains, and it’s clear with the release of the newest trailer that Subaru and the others have a huge fight ahead of them that they will likely need to go over again and again until Subaru can unlock the best future. To celebrate the new episodes hitting this October, you can check out the newest trailer for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 below.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Release Date

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be running for two cours with the first cour premiering on October 2nd in Japan to tackle the “Attack Arc” before returning on February 5th for the “Counterattack Arc.” The third season will feature a returning cast and staff from the previous seasons, and new additions to the fold for the coming episodes include the likes of Aoi Yuki as Capella Emerada Lugunica, Aya Yamane as Liliana Masquerade, Shoya Ishige as Joshua Juukulius, Kotaro Nishiyama as Kiritaka Muse, Kenjiro Tsuda as Heinkel Astrea, and Chika Anzai as Sirius Romanée-Conti.

The third season will be kicking off its run with a 90 minute premiere episode, with Konomi Suzuki returning to perform the new opening theme titled “Reweave” and MYTH&ROID will be performing the new ending theme titled, “NOX LUX.” If you wanted to catch up with the anime before it returns in October, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with them. As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Crunchyroll sets up Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 as such:

“A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”