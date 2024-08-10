Re:Zero Season 3 Confirms Release Window With New Poster

The Isekai genre is growing in the anime medium, and one of the biggest series of the bunch is Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-. Initially arriving in 2016, the series follows the story of Subaru and his bleak tale as he finds himself going from a “mundane life” to that of a warrior in a magical world. While it had already been confirmed that the third season of this anime adaptation would be arriving at some point in 2024, the Isekai has narrowed down when we can expect Subaru and Emilia to return. Luckily, Studio White Fox didn’t just confirm a release window but released a new poster featuring the isekai’s stars.

For those who need a refresher on the isekai genre, it typically will take “mundane” characters and place them into supernatural and/or magical settings that are far different locales for the main characters. While these tenants aren’t always adhered to, they do appear more often than not in anime properties. Most recently, major examples include Overlord, Konosuba, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, The Suicide Squad Isekai, and Sword Art Online. In terms of Re:Zero, the third season most likely won’t be the anime’s last as the light novel that started it all is still releasing new installments to this day.

Re:Zero Season Three’s Release Window

While Re:Zero’s third season will debut on Crunchyroll in October, the Isekai will receive a ninety-minute premiere in Japan on August 30th in theaters. Unfortunately, no similar plans have been revealed for North American theaters before the third season arrives in the fall.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will bring its third season to Crunchyroll this October. Here’s how the streaming service describes the upcoming season, “A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”

