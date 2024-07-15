Re:Zero Season 3 Director Teases the Anime’s New Era

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be returning to screens with the highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime later this Fall, and the director behind it all is teasing the new start for the anime! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- left things on a fairly significant cliffhanger when the second season of the TV anime wrapped up its run some time ago, but thankfully the wait for what’s next will soon be over with the upcoming release of the third season. But as fans wait to see what’s next, the director behind it all is teasing the anime’s future as well.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will feature Masahiro Shinohara as the director (who contributed to episodes of the anime in the past) and in a recent interview noted that along with pushing for an extended 90 minute run time for the premiere episode (to have fans say that the anime is back in full), but teases what’s next for this new era of the series with the following, “As we focus on production right now, we’re following the lead of past seasons while also pushing ourselves to explore new creative frontiers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Emilia in Re:Zero Season 3

How to Watch Re:Zero Season 3

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming its new episodes alongside their release in Japan. The first episode of the new season will be 90 minutes in length, and new additions to the cast for the season include the likes of Shoya Ishige as Joshua Juukulius, Kotaro Nishiyama as Kiritaka Muse, Kenjiro Tsuda as Heinkel Astrea, Chika Anzai as Sirius Romanée-Conti, and Aya Yamane as Liliana Masquerade.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes arrive, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Crunchyroll sets up Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 as such, “A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”