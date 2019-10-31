Upcoming Re:Zero OVA Releases New Trailer, Poster

It has been quite some time since Re:Zero hit up fans with an update, but its time has almost come. The series will hit up the big screen soon thanks to an all-new OVA special. Next month, fans overseas will be able to check out the clip, but fans everywhere can see its latest promos.

After all, a new trailer and poster have gone live for Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Frozen Bonds. Both of the promos are real intense, and it bodes well for the show’s future.

To start, a trailer was released for the special which shows lots of action. Set in a snowy world, fans meet up with Emilia who looks as cute as ever. The girl appears to be in the past as this OVA takes place before the main series, and it follow Emilia as she makes a new friend.

Yes, that’s right. This special follows Emilia as she meets Puck, her tiny yet fierce guardian. The cat-like deity is a total favorite with fans, so this OVA will be a must-watch for audiences all over. As you can see above, the trailer is as action-packed as it is emotional, so there will be a lot to unpack in the OVA.

A poster was also put out for the Re:Zero special, and it shows some unbelievable action. Emilia is shown in the middle standing atop a pink crystalline sculpture. Puck floats above her with red ribbons curling around their body, and there are all sorts of monsters in the background. The busy key art proves this OVA will have a lot to dig through, so fans will want to check it out in Japan when it drops November 8.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.